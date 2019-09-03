Reviewing SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s results

We are contrasting SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -1.08 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SG Blocks Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SG Blocks Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SG Blocks Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 64.72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while Allegro Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.