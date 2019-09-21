Reviewing SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -1.08 0.00 Akerna Corp. 11 8.91 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SG Blocks Inc. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SG Blocks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akerna Corp. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Akerna Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SG Blocks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while Akerna Corp. has 7.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.