Reviewing Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI)’s and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)’s results

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.48 N/A 0.72 11.63 First Bank 11 3.62 N/A 0.88 12.96

Table 1 highlights Severn Bancorp Inc. and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Severn Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1% First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta means Severn Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. First Bank’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Severn Bancorp Inc. and First Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.3% and 49.8%. About 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of First Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51% First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11%

For the past year Severn Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while First Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

First Bank beats Severn Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.