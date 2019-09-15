Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.45 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sesen Bio Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 88.7%. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.56%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.