Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

We are contrasting Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sesen Bio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. In other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc. has beta of 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sesen Bio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a -10.71% downside potential and an average price target of $1. Competitively the consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 518.75% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 7.7%. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.56%. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.