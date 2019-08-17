Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sesen Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. From a competition point of view, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential downside is -10.71%. Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 30.43%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.