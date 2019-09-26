Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 23 9.52 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sesen Bio Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.65 beta means Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sesen Bio Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a -9.09% downside potential and an average target price of $1. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 20.31% and its average target price is $33. Based on the results delivered earlier, Radius Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.