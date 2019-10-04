Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sesen Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,368,046,916.65% -73.6% -31.5% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,743,280,815.57% 0% -87.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 45.6% respectively. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.