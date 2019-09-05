Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.99 N/A -1.29 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. In other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 11.6% respectively. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.