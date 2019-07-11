Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.15. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.37% and an $1 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 45.1% and 9.7% respectively. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 1.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.