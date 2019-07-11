Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Competitively, 0.6% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.