Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 50.76 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Moderna Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s downside potential is -9.09% at a $1 consensus target price. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 144.80% and its consensus target price is $40. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

