Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

This is a contrast between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 130.96 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sesen Bio Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk & Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sesen Bio Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -33.33% for Sesen Bio Inc. with average target price of $1. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.08 average target price and a 153.06% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.1% and 56.8%. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.