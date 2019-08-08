Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.37 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.07 beta is the reason why it is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Sesen Bio Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential downside is -13.28%. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 108.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 84.6%. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.