Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 169.37 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sesen Bio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.65 shows that Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$1 is Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -13.04%. Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 326.83%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 44.7%. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.