Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and has 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 0.2%. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.