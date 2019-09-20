Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

We are comparing Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc.’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).