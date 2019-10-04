Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sesen Bio Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,368,046,916.65% -73.6% -31.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,836,526,702.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 23.6%. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.