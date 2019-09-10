Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.58 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.65 beta means Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Sesen Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s downside potential is -7.41% at a $1 average price target. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $69.5, with potential upside of 23.49%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 88.9%. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.