Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.95 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sesen Bio Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.56%. Competitively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.