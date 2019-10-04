Reviewing Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sesen Bio Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,368,046,916.65% -73.6% -31.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 20,880,361.17% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sesen Bio Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, with potential downside of -18.65%. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 81.09%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.