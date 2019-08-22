Reviewing ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of ServiceSource International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ServiceSource International Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ServiceSource International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.80% -9.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing ServiceSource International Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ServiceSource International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

The potential upside of the competitors is 29.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ServiceSource International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year ServiceSource International Inc. has -16.66% weaker performance while ServiceSource International Inc.’s peers have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ServiceSource International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. ServiceSource International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceSource International Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that ServiceSource International Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ServiceSource International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors ServiceSource International Inc.’s peers beat ServiceSource International Inc.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.