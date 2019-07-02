Reviewing ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)’s and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s results

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 236 18.73 N/A -0.22 0.00 WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.42 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ServiceNow Inc. and WidePoint Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ServiceNow Inc. and WidePoint Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -1% WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -5.9% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

ServiceNow Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. WidePoint Corporation on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

ServiceNow Inc. and WidePoint Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceNow Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.80% and an $258.56 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of ServiceNow Inc. shares and 23.9% of WidePoint Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ServiceNow Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of WidePoint Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. 3% 12.38% 18.1% 54.27% 57.69% 53.87% WidePoint Corporation -6.22% 26.93% 29.63% 8.6% 4.75% 30.22%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. has stronger performance than WidePoint Corporation

Summary

ServiceNow Inc. beats WidePoint Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.