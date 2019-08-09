Reviewing ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)’s and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)’s results

As Information Technology Services companies, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 256 16.87 N/A 0.02 18492.67 Science Applications International Corporation 78 0.97 N/A 2.97 28.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ServiceNow Inc. and Science Applications International Corporation. Science Applications International Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to ServiceNow Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ServiceNow Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7% Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

ServiceNow Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1.36 beta and it is 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ServiceNow Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Science Applications International Corporation has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Science Applications International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceNow Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ServiceNow Inc. and Science Applications International Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$268.29 is ServiceNow Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.06%. Competitively the consensus target price of Science Applications International Corporation is $83.33, which is potential -0.16% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ServiceNow Inc. seems more appealing than Science Applications International Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ServiceNow Inc. and Science Applications International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 78.7%. Insiders held 0.2% of ServiceNow Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Science Applications International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Science Applications International Corporation.

Summary

ServiceNow Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Science Applications International Corporation.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.