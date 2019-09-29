Reviewing ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)’s and Its Peers results

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of ServiceNow Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ServiceNow Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ServiceNow Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 71,303,647.45% -2.50% -0.70% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ServiceNow Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 185.91M 261 18492.67 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

ServiceNow Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio ServiceNow Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ServiceNow Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

With average target price of $298.75, ServiceNow Inc. has a potential upside of 19.38%. As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 89.05%. Given ServiceNow Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ServiceNow Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. has stronger performance than ServiceNow Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ServiceNow Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, ServiceNow Inc.’s rivals have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. ServiceNow Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceNow Inc.

Risk & Volatility

ServiceNow Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ServiceNow Inc.’s rivals are 10.78% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Dividends

ServiceNow Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ServiceNow Inc. beats ServiceNow Inc.’s peers.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.