Reviewing ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV)’s and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s results

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 49 3.88 N/A -0.79 0.00 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.40 N/A -1.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and International Seaways Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, International Seaways Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. International Seaways Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and International Seaways Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 International Seaways Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.37% and an $51 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and International Seaways Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93% respectively. About 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88% International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than International Seaways Inc.

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. beats International Seaways Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.