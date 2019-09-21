Reviewing Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)’s and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 13.42 N/A -2.69 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 54 14.27 N/A 1.47 35.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seritage Growth Properties and National Retail Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Competitively, National Retail Properties Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seritage Growth Properties and National Retail Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively National Retail Properties Inc. has a consensus price target of $56.5, with potential upside of 1.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are Seritage Growth Properties’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties was more bullish than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.