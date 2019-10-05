Reviewing Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)’s and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)’s results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 41 0.00 28.47M -2.69 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 -7.89 18.47M 0.13 89.07

In table 1 we can see Seritage Growth Properties and Gladstone Land Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 69,236,381.32% -11.7% -3.4% Gladstone Land Corporation 156,924,384.03% 1.3% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seritage Growth Properties and Gladstone Land Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.6%. 2.6% are Seritage Growth Properties’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Land Corporation beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.