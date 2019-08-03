Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.35 N/A -2.34 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.50 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, VIVUS Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival VIVUS Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. VIVUS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 478.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.