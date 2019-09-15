Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.70 N/A -2.34 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -3.03 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 2 beta indicates that its volatility is 100.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 34.2%. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.