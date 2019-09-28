Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,138,202,340.90% 235.9% -81.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,331,847.84% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.