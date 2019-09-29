Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,118,029,384.46% 235.9% -81.2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 62,255,466.05% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 359.77% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 14.8%. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.