Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.09 N/A -2.34 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.80 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s potential upside is 8.36% and its consensus price target is $80.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.