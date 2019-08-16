Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s results

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.30 N/A -2.34 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 39.3 and 39.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 391.23% at a $14 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.