Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Its Peers results

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Seres Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.90% -81.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Seres Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the competitors is 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.