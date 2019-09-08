Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.54 N/A -2.34 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 10.94 N/A 2.56 25.74

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 104.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 272.48% upside potential and an average target price of $13.67. Competitively the average target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $73, which is potential 18.22% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.