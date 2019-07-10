Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

This is a contrast between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.22 N/A -2.34 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 354.55%. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, with potential upside of 143.24%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bullish trend.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.