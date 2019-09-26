Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.90 N/A -2.34 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 9.49 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2 and it happens to be 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 403.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.