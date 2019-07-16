Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.17 N/A -2.34 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.9 shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Enochian Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 401.79% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 1.6%. 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.