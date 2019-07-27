Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.30 N/A -2.34 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 391.23% and an $14 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, which is potential 183.40% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 35.1%. About 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.