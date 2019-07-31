Reviewing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

This is a contrast between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -2.34 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, and a 420.45% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 29.5%. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.