Reviewing Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG)’s and Its Rivals results

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49% of Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sequential Brands Group Inc. has 3.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sequential Brands Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -54.20% -12.70% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sequential Brands Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sequential Brands Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.67 3.57 2.40

As a group, Textile – Apparel Clothing companies have a potential upside of 121.42%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sequential Brands Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Sequential Brands Group Inc. had bearish trend while Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sequential Brands Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.