Reviewing Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG)’s and Its Competitors results

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sequential Brands Group Inc. has 49% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sequential Brands Group Inc. has 3.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sequential Brands Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -54.20% -12.70% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Sequential Brands Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sequential Brands Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.22 3.50 2.48

The rivals have a potential upside of 126.25%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sequential Brands Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Sequential Brands Group Inc. had bearish trend while Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Sequential Brands Group Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s rivals are 13.32% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Sequential Brands Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.