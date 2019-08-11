Reviewing Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)’s and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s results

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications S.A. 1 2.60 N/A -0.39 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 22 5.59 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sequans Communications S.A. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% 0% -59.2% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0.00% -4.8% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sequans Communications S.A.’s current beta is 2.78 and it happens to be 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sequans Communications S.A. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sequans Communications S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sequans Communications S.A. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 4 13 2.76

Sequans Communications S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.60% and an $1.88 average price target. Meanwhile, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s average price target is $24.71, while its potential downside is -0.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sequans Communications S.A. looks more robust than Marvell Technology Group Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sequans Communications S.A. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 97.82% respectively. 4.84% are Sequans Communications S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequans Communications S.A. 2.59% -4.03% -18.86% -15% -51.23% 14.42% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.35% 8.2% 6.4% 42.95% 23.63% 62.2%

For the past year Sequans Communications S.A. was less bullish than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. beats Sequans Communications S.A. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.