Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)’s results

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.99 N/A 3.90 19.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and REX American Resources Corporation. REX American Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sentinel Energy Services Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Liquidity

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, REX American Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 89% respectively. Competitively, 11.8% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than REX American Resources Corporation

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.