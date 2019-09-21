Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.