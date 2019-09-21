Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.
