Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.05

Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.9% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.78% 0.98% 1.22% 2.49% 0% 2.39%

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.