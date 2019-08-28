Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)’s results

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

Table 1 demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.