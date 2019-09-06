Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)’s results

Since Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
