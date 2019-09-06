Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)’s results

Since Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.