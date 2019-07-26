Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.41 24.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. Leisure Acquisition Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Leisure Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares and 26.8% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 14.26% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% 3.61% 0% 1.88%

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.